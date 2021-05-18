Flutterwave Partners Basketball Africa League to Promote Entrepreneurship

By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced a multi-year partnership with the Flutterwave that would make the payment technology company an associate partner of the BAL.

The announcement was made after the first inaugural BAL season kicked off on May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa competing in the new professional league.

Countries participating in the inaugural edition of the BAL include; Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia. Others are Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and host, Rwanda.

Teams from Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia were champions from their respective countries national leagues while teams from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted across the continent in late 2019 by the FIBA Regional Office Africa.

A press statement issued on May 17 by Yvon Edoumou on behalf of the BAL said that the partnership would leverage on the BAL’s and Flutterwave’s shared commitment to driving economic growth across the continent through the launch of a digital campaign that would provide select African entrepreneurs and small businesses with the opportunity to travel, connect and engage with other African markets.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Flutterwave, Ms. Ifeoluwa Orioke, said that “as a lifelong Basketball fan, I am excited that we are able to team up with the BAL as it tips off its inaugural season. There’s progress going on in Africa, and this is the time to tap into the enthusiasm of young people to unite the continent and open doors for young Africans through sports.”

Similarly, the President of the BAL, Mr. Amadou Gallo Fall, said: “Technology plays an important role in basketball and our ability to make our content and products accessible and convenient for fans to consume. This partnership also reflects our ambition to play a role in the industries that will shape the continent’s economic growth, facilitate entrepreneurship and strengthen the continent’s position on the global stage.”

Flutterwave, which was founded in 2016 provides innovative payment solutions to more than 290,000 businesses and has an infrastructure reach in more 33 African countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

