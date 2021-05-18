Fashola Wants Synergy among Surveyors in MDAs, Private Sector

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called for linkages between professional surveyors in government ministries departments and agencies as well as the private sector to enhance their role in the society.

Fashola, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, advised the management of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) to sensitise other government and non- governmental institutions on how surveying can assist in infrastructure development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the institution, Fashola further added that other institutions like the Nigerian Army should be sensitised on the importance of survey in construction works so that they can partner the institution in some of their activities.

He added that the world would be chaotic without survey, stating that without proper coordinates, no structure can be built without problems.

The minister assured the delegation of the ministry’s support towards the successful hosting of the 2021 annual meeting of the institution billed to hold in Abuja.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and President of the NIS, Charlesye Charles, said they were in the ministry to invite the minister as the chief host of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the institution.

Charles disclosed that the annual meeting of the institution which has as its theme, “Emerging trends in Geospatial Technologies for Earth System and Infrastructure Mapping Monitoring and Management,” would be held in Abuja this month.

He added that the sub- themes would address trends in geospatial technologies which would include: mapping and monitoring, earth resources mapping, monitoring and management.

Charles further explained that the conference would create opportunities for all stakeholders in the geo-spatial industry to discuss and showcase latest developments in knowledge, processes and facilities that would help drive the surveying and mapping environment.

