COVID-19: Ekiti will Benefit from World Bank Support Fund, Says Fayemi

By Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday inaugurated a nine-man committee to give policy direction to the implementation of the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme.

Fayemi said every effort would be deployed to ensure that the Ekiti people benefit from the CARES programme.

The state CARES is a jointly developed World Bank-supported programme aimed at mitigating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio- economic wellbeing of the people.

Fayemi, while inaugurating the committee member in Ado-Ekiti to mark the formal activation of the CARES programme in the state, explained that the programme would also support budgeted state government interventions for farmers, artisans, Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) affected by the economic crisis occasioned by the pandemic.

The steering committee which is chaired by the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Femi Ajayi, according to the governor, will work out modalities that would enable the state to benefit maximally from the World Bank COVID-19 intervention programme.

He said: “It is also saddled with the responsibilities of supervising the coordination and delivery system to scale up the emergency support; regulating guidelines to support effectiveness and sustainability of livelihood and food security activities; capacity building and any other necessary measures to enable the state to achieve the 11 Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIS).”

The governor charged the steering committee to display deep commitment, experience, prudence, transparency and technical expertise that would guarantee a fruitful partnership that can be strengthened and sustained.

Fayemi, who also highlighted how the lockdown and other strict measures enforced to curtail the spread of the pandemic practically affected global socio-economic activities, said the CARES programme was part of efforts by the federal government in collaboration with the World Bank and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to address the debilitating effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable sector of the country.

He said the implementation of the programme would not only allow state governments to enhance the delivery of social safety net, assistance and basic service to the people, but will also increase food security and supply chain as well as facilitate the recovery of household and micro-enterprises from total economic collapse.

Others in the state CARES steering committee are the Special Adviser on Development Partnerships and SDGs, Mrs. Margaret Fagboyo as deputy chairperson, while the Director-General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Professor Bolaji Aluko; Special Adviser, Social Investment Programme, Victor Kolade; Chairman, Ekiti State Community and Social Development Agency (EKCSDA), Chief Akin Fasae, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr James Folorunsho are members.

Others members are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Olugbenga Odesanmi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Adeleke Adefolaju, while Mrs. Bukola Ogunlade will act as secretary of the committee.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

