Again, Suspected Herdsmen Kill Four People in Benue

By George Okoh

Suspected Herdsmen yesterday killed four persons in two council wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The herdsmen simultaneously launched an attack on Tse Shishim village,Tse Iber around Jimba and Ahumen settlement on Makurdi Naka Anpka highway and Mbaatan , Kunav in both Saghev -Ukusu and Sengev council ward of the LGA.

According to two survivors of the attack, they had gone to their villages to take some food for their families taking refuge at IDP camps when the armed Fulani attackers on sighting them started pursuing them with AK-47 rifles and cutlasses.

While they escaped narrowly, Terhemba Shishim , Teryila Agbe Yorloko Adumu and Mne Iorhemen were killed by the attackers

Terhemen was taken away alive with his motorcycle.

According to him, the case was reported to security agencies, who combed the villages and found bodies of those killed.

Another resident of the village, Mr. Francis Ugbede said mutilated and decomposed bodies of some of the victims were found by some youths from the areas and deposited at a private mortuary in the local government area.

Attempts to reach the council boss, Mrs. Grece Igbabon were not successful but the local government security officer, Mr. Fred Awarga confirmed the attack on the communities

The local government security officer said that the herdsmen retreated during the bombardment of their hideouts by the military’s special squad of Operation Whirl Stroke but returned and started attacking villagers when the military left.

The Benue State Police command was yet to comment on the incident as efforts to get its reaction was unsuccessful

