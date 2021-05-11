NEPZA Partners NBS to Track Contribution of FTZs to Economy

By James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have entered into partnership to share import and export-related data in the country.

The deal will also aid decision-making as well as properly measure the contribution of the Free Trade Zone Scheme to national economy.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba and the Statistician-General/Chief Executive of NBS, Dr Yemi Kale, agreed on the strategic partnership when the former visited the latter in his office.

However, Adesugba said the partnership was aimed at assisting the authority to robustly define both the import and export data points for analysis and for decision making through the free trade zone gateways.

In a statement issued by Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Mr. Martins Odeh, he pointed out that the synergy was directed at sharing relevant data between the two agencies in order to regularly highlight the zone scheme’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and employment generation.

Adesugba, added that the collaboration will also assist in providing training to NEPZA’s staff on high quality data gathering, presentation, analysis and interpretation, adding that the understanding between both parties would also give the authority the leverage to navigate the NBS data platform without hinderance.

On his part, Kale said the bureau was set up to monitor indices of the productive sector, adding that any contemplated partnership towards that direction was particularly welcoming.

He said NEPZA remained a strategic agency of government established to use the zone scheme to drive industrialisation of the economy.

Kale added: “It is imperative indeed to keep statistical track of the authority’s contribution to the economy.

“I would like to particularly thank Prof. Adesoji Adesugba for bringing the desired change and innovation to NEPZA. Using statistical tools to gauge the authority’s mandate remains the best form of monitoring and evaluation.

“We are, therefore, prepared to concretise this working relationship for the overall benefit of the country.”

Both agencies further agreed for the setting up of a technical committee consisting of members from the respective institutions to develop instruments that would assist NEPZA’s data production system.

