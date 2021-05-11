Kaduna NLC Gives Notice of Warning Strike over Mass Sack

bY John Shiklam

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will embark on a five-day warning strike to protest the sacking of over 4,000 workers by the Kaduna State government.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, and jointly signed by the state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman and the Secretary, Comrade Christiana Bawa, the body said the warning strike would commenced by midnight on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The statement said the decision to embark on the warning strike was taken at an emergency meeting held in Kaduna with a delegation from the National Secretariat of the NLC.

The statement insisted that due process was not followed in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from the Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the State Primary Health Care Agency

The statement said the warning strike involved total withdrawal of services, adding that it would be monitored by the National President, Mr. Ayuba Waba and the general secretaries of the NLC of all the unions to ensure enforcement.

The statement directed all civil servants in the state to remain at home for five days after which further directive would be given.

It also called on “civil society organisations, journalists, market women and men, Okada riders and well-meaning citizens to support workers in Kaduna State at this trying time.”

The state government had embarked on mass sacking of workers, saying that its finances had been severely affected by higher wage bills at a time when revenues from the Federation Account Allocations Committee (FAAC) have not increased.

