Military Begins Operation to Rid Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba of Bandits

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Nigerian military has commenced a seven-day operation with the codename: Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) to clear Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States of bandits’ activities

This was disclosed yesterday by a military source in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The source said the operation was sequel to the incessant bandits’ operations in some communities across the states, which had resulted in the death of so many people.

He disclosed that the clearance operation covers some islands behind NASME barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where it is believed that the bandits, who normally come from Nasarawa State, have their hideouts where they launch attacks on innocent people.

The military source further revealed that the operation was to cover the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGA to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande LGA of Benue State, where the militia, led by one Chekere also known as Azonto, terrorise locals.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without fear, saying the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states to enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

He noted that the outcome of the operation, which is still ongoing, would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time.

Residents of Makurdi town woke up yesterday morning with military helicopters hovering around the town and driving them into panic.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

