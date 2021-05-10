Makinde Condoles with Adeboye over Son’s Death

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, on the demise of their son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Makinde, who described the young Adeboye’s death as shocking and sad, encouraged the family and the RCCG to continue to draw strength from God, who knows all things and cannot be questioned.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as praying to God to grant the family the strength and grace for this period.

“The news of the death of Pastor Dare came as a shock and it broke my heart. But as believers, bound to demonstrate absolute trust in God and faith for all times, we accept the passage of our brother and pray God to grant him rest.

“I condole with my father, Papa E.A. Adeboye and Mama, Pastor Dare’s wife and his siblings as well as the RCCG family.

“Assured that the family will continue to draw strength from God, who remains unquestionable and all-knowing, I pray God to continue to be the source of comfort for everyone and to give them the strength to go through this period.

“Please accept my condolences with the highest of regards.”

