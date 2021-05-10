Insecurity: Christ Embassy Organises Global Ministers’ Classroom for Religious Leaders

Following the spate of insecurity across the federation, the Loveworld Nation, a.k.a Christ Embassy, has planned to organise the 2021 Global Ministers’ Classroom (GMC), under the International School of Ministry (ISM), to train and equip religious leaders on winning souls for Christ and to help combat insecurity in Nigeria through advocacy for repentance.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, weekend, the Coordinator, ISM Abuja, Princess Nkoyo, said that the conference would hold between May 21 and 22, with participants drawn from states across the federation and around the world.

he said: “I am delighted and honoured to welcome you to this special Press Conference for Global Ministers’ Classroom with our Man of God, Rev. (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome. Firstly, we’d like to thank our Man of God, Pastor Chris, for the amazing vision of the International School of Ministry, which is to train and equip ministers of the gospel of Christ.

“Over the years, the ISM has given thousands the opportunity of being tutored by our Man of God, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome and be imparted with the peculiar grace at work in His ministry.

“Global Ministers’ Classroom is a specialised training program for ministers of the Gospel, under the auspices of International School of Ministry. This year is the 3rd edition of this historic and life transforming conference, with ministers of the gospel around the world.”

She added that the conference would be a very special meeting, where ministers of the Gospel all around the globe would be impacted with the revelatory knowledge of God’s words on evangelism in these last days.

According to her, the conference was designed for church pastors, associate pastors, youth pastors and ministry leaders.

She explained that the two-day programme would indeed be life-transforming, saying participants will be strengthened and encouraged for the work of the ministry in these last days.

“We trust that at the end of this conference, you will be richly blessed and divinely revitalised to achieve great and mighty feats for the advancement of the kingdom of God, most especially in soul winning”, she stated.

