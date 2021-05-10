Gbajabiamila Condemns Violence against Policemen

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, weekend condemned the growing violence unleashed against personnel of the Nigerian Police by criminal elements and called for adequate funding for the security agency in order to tackle insecurity.

The Speaker, who was represented by Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu at the inauguration of Course 2 Participants 2021 of the National Institute for Policy Studies, Jabi, Abuja, said Nigeria could not afford to be losing police personnel in a war they were not fully equipped to contain.

He also said one of the major challenges facing the Nigeria Police in the current insecurity bedevilling the country was lack of adequate and modern equipment to prosecute the war.

According to him, “We all know that right now in Nigeria is not the best of times for us. There are lots of security challenges. My point is that all lives matter. For you to do your job well, you must be properly equipped. I would like to say on behalf of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs and the House of Representatives that we will always be ready to support you.

“If people are not well equipped, there is no way you can send them out there to go and fight and be killed. So, it becomes the responsibility of the police and the IG to let us know where we can come in as legislators.”

Also speaking at the event, the Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika, who represented President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, tasked the graduating officers “to know that their opinions and interpretations matter, though what matters most is the action they take to make the world a safer place”.

He congratulated the institute’s Director-General, Professor Olu Ogunsakin, for putting in his expertise and professionalism to ensure things worked at the institute.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, charged the graduating officers to apply their knowledge in the best possible way in ensuring a better police force for Nigerians.

The DG National Institute for Police Studies, Professor Ogunsakin, said the course took eight weeks of rigorous training, stating that the graduating officers were better equipped and ready for the future

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

