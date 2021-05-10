Firm Reaches Safety Excellence Level

Century Group, one of the promoters of the annual HSE Summit has hit a major safety milestone in one of its operations.

Specifically, the field development and production activities on going at OML 113, Aje Field which is the asset that formally inducted Lagos State into the league of oil producing states.

According the company’s QHSE Manager, Mr. Idonbaa Egberipou, and content in circulation through the official social media accounts of the company, it on Thursday the 29th day of April, 2021 reached a new level of safety excellence on both process and personnel safety. The company clocked 1,862 days (5 years) LTI free man-hours on board the FPSO Tamara Nanaye.

The company which is associated with the annual HSE Summit “HSE in our DNA,” through this achievement said it has proven that its commitment to safety is not a gimmick.

CG has grown to be one of the largest indigenous operators of Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO’s) and flow stations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Its technical competence, access to finance, as well as domestic and international partnerships relevant to achieve rapid growth and deliver on her vision of solving problems, enabling people and creating value, makes this celebration a win for the Nigerian local participation policy and drive,” a statement explained.

