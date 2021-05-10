FG Reintroduces COVID-19 Restrictions

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide 12am to 4am curfew as part of fresh restrictions to mitigate the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.The nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice.

The National Incident Manager (NIM), Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad on Monday announced the restrictions contained in the Phase Four of ease of guidelines.

He said that there would be no limitation to intra-state travel outside the curfew period.

The new guidelines which take effect from 0001 hours on Tuesday is limiting mass gatherings in public spaces to not more than 50 people at any given time.

Muktah added that access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask while government meetings and travels have been limited to the virtual platform.

Civil servants below GL 12 will also continue to work from home while the Federal Government has also directed that bars and nightclubs are to remain closed.

More to follow…

