Dare Adeboye was A Symbol of Future Christian Ministry, Says Osinbajo

By Deji Elumoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described Pastor Dare Adeboye, the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a symbol of future Christian ministry in the country.

Osinbajo, in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated this in a tribute delivered on his behalf by Pastor Bisi Akande at a service of songs held for the deceased at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State.

According to him, Pastor Dare was in many ways, a representative of the future of Christian ministry, “a new generation birthed in a period of great turbulence in ideas and doctrines, a surfeit of distractions, but committed to ensuring that the unvarnished gospel is preached to that generation”.

He stressed that the deceased lived a life filled with zeal, speed, and emphasized what was important and needed to be done at the right time.

The vice-president, who was present at the service of songs, emphasized that the late Pastor knew what was important to do and “and he worked very hard, everywhere, with the zeal and speed of one who knew that we don’t have all day”.

“He understood the dynamics and urgency of reaching young people with the gospel, especially because of their fundamental role in the sustainable growth of the church of God,” he said.

Osinbajo further noted that despite the late pastor’s position of privilege, “he was deeply and unpretentiously respectful, not just of elders and those in authority, but of everyone, even his subordinates”.

According to him, everyone has a story to tell of Dare’s warmth, compassion, friendliness and his open displays of affection for others.

The vice-president once again offered his condolences to Pastor Dare’s wife, Temiloluwa; his children, Oluwatishe, Ireoluwa and Araoluwa; Daddy and Mummy G.O, his siblings, family members and the entire RCCG family.

