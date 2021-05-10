CIBN Holds 2021 AGM

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has concluded arrangements to hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The hybrid event will hold online via the zoom platform and physical venue at its Lagos office.

The meeting which will be presided over by the President/Chairman of Council, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, is expected to be attended by top bankers and other distinguished dignitaries from other sectors of the economy such as Chairmen of banks; MD/Chief Executives of banks, past presidents of the institute, Presidents of other professional bodies, top government functionaries, fellows, honourary senior members, associates, microfinance certified and among others.

According to a statement, the annual reports, accounts, auditor’s report, adoption of the minutes of last year’s AGM and other important matters affecting the institute and the welfare of members would be considered at the meeting.

It is expected that members of the institute all over the world will join via zoom and youtube platforms as well as participate actively at the discussions for the interest of the banking profession and industry in the country.

