Akeredolu Reviews Curfew Imposed on Ondo Community

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Government has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the state Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed that from May 10, 2021, the curfew be effective from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The partial relaxation of curfew was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

The governor had last week imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Ikare community following violence that rocked the town over the chieftaincy title of Olokoja.

The violence led the killing of four persons while several others were injured with many property destroyed.

Ojogo said: “The state government had monitored developments in the town since the imposition of the curfew just as security agencies diligently and professionally enforced the order to restore peace in the community.

“The review of the curfew order is, therefore, the outcome of the assessment of the situation so far.

“It must, however, be noted that any further breach of the peace shall attract more stringent measures from the government to achieve peace. The government shall be most decisive than ever.

“All residents of the town are enjoined to abide by this fresh directive and take maximum advantage of this window to deepen harmony and brotherliness among one another.

“Furthermore, all traditional rulers, opinion leaders as well as men and women of goodwill are advised to rein in their wards, loyalists and supporters to embrace peace henceforth.”

