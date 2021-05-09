NMA Applauds Senate, FG’s Move to Ban Syringe Importation

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has thrown its weight behind the Senate and the Ministry of Health on plans to ban importation of syringes and needles in the country.

A joint Senate Committee on Health and that of Trade and Investment are probing a petition by the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the producers of syringes and needles.

The association had in its petition alleged that the government at all tiers was not patronising them, but embracing foreign syringes and needles.

This development was said to have prompted the Senate Joint Committees to invite the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to appear before it.

The minister, who appeared before the Senate Joint Committee last Thursday, promised to look into the matter, adding that his ministry would come up with a policy that would mandate all Federal Government-owned health institutions in the country to procure and use only syringes and needles manufactured in Nigeria.

This was after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, had during the session, asked Ehanire to come up with a specific policy that would save the local manufacturers of syringes and needles from collapse.

Speaking with Journalists in Jos on Monday after a conference on “Nigeria and the Global Health Agenda 2030” organised by the NMA, the President of the NMA, Prof Innocent Ujah, described the move by the Senate and the Ministry of Health to ban the importation of syringe and needles as a welcome development.

He said that the ban would not only stimulate local production, but would also create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the citizens.

The president added: “What the Senate is doing with regard to the complaints by syringe and needle manufacturers is within their area of jurisdiction. Whenever they finish the process,the better for Nigeria.

“We believe by addressing the complaints, it will stimulate local production and create wealth as well as generate employment if we have many syringe and needle production companies in Nigeria.”

While condemning the alleged proliferation of substandard health products and other equipment in the country, Ujah noted that such substandard products which usually find their way into the country through importation needed to be checked by relevant authorities in the interest of the country and its people.

He emphasised: “We have been talking about the issue of substandard medicaments and consumables which have continued to pose serious health challenges to our people and in that case,we believe that banning them is a right step in the right direction.

“NMA will align with the Senate and the Federal Ministry of Health because we don’t want substandard products to be dumped in our country.”

At the National Conference, the NMA president said, “The theme for this year is on sustainable development goals and this is on Universal Coverage, agenda 2030.”

With this, he noted that they reviewed the situation at the moment and also proffered solutions in the direction to go so that Nigeria could achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030. “We will also partner the government to ensure that this is achieved,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

