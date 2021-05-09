MOHAMMED GARUBA CHAIRS THE ALVIN REPORT

Mohammed is a cerebral investment banker, one of the best in the space. His trajectory professionally has been swift and engaging. His depth and clear understanding of economic issues made me look in his direction when I was looking for someone of pedigree to chair the advisory board of The Alvin Report. You see, there is so much noise in the system. Everybody is talking, and mostly it is mumu people who are talking and crowding out sensible people. So the crap pervading the space now crowds out very serious-minded people.

So we set up The Alvin report to provide a veritable platform for intelligent people to discuss very serious issues about the economy, business, finance and public policy. The site, in less than two weeks, has garnered an impressive 4,000 views and growing. With over 37 well-chosen contributors, putting together some of the brightest minds, including people like Robert Mbonu, Tope Fasua, Olumide Aju (SAN) and the rest, the articles have all been an orgy of ideas.

So to farm out these ideas and put them in a state that can be used to influence policy formulation and execution, the need to have a uniquely-setup advisory board emerged, and to chair the board we needed a young but highly cerebral apolitical professional with a strong grasp of the issues to chair it. This is where Mohammed Garuba comes in. In discussions with him, I continue to come out with highly impressive notions. Welcome, oga, let’s do this. Let’s begin the change in the narrative. Enough of all that bole-kaja talk abeg.

