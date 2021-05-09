ICTSI Faults Online Report, Says Firm not Owned by Dangote

A global port management company, International Container Terminal Services Inc., has refuted a report published by an online news platform, Sahara Reporters, linking it with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In a letter addresed to the online platform, ICTSI made reference to a report with the headline: “How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals to Dangote’s Proxy Company In Shady Deal,” stating that its has no relationship with Dangote.

Signed by its Senior Vice President, Hans-Ole Madsen, the letter stated: “We would like to clarify that International Container Services Inc. (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in operations in 33 ports on 6 continents.

“ICTSI ranks as a top-10 port operator in the world”

While advising that details of the company’s ownership can be found on its website, Madsen concluded that: “ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of companies.”

