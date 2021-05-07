The Voice Nigeria Knockouts Stage is Set

Vanessa Obioha

After filling up their teams in last week’s episode, the blind auditions officially came to an end. The stage is now set for Knockouts where the coaches will pair their teams up and figure out which talent has the potential to make it to the live performances and eventually win the season.

The coaches final pick to complete their teams in the sixth episode were Dapo Zacchaeus (Darey), Anu Akinlagun (Waje), Nneka Ngwe (Falz) and Okiemute ‘Kitay’ Okotete (Yemi Alade).

Each episode of the Blind Auditions had memorable highlights but the last episode may have recorded the most. From Waje’s broken heart when Dapo picked Darey over her to Yemi Alade’s left ventricle which must have felt lacerated when Nneka chose Falz over her.

The Knockouts stage will likely see more drama between the coaches. The official names of the talents on each team as they proceed to Knockouts are Vanilla, Loven, Ewaoluwa, Toeseen, Tim Ayo and Kitay (Yemi Alade); Dapo, Blescene Uche, Ayomikun, Esther, Jeremiah and Rachel (Darey); Nuel Ayo, Anu, Teslim, Eazzie, Ifunanya and Inioluwa (Waje); Peace, Neky, KPee, Okemdiya, Tamara and Naomi Mac (Falz).

Sponsored by First Bank Nigeria which is dedicated to the discovery of musical talents and contribution to the arts and entertainment industry, viewers can watch all the drama and talents on The Voice Nigeria on Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturdays and AIT, Views Channel and Wazobia/Max TV on Sundays.

