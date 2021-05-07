DSS Arrests Gbajabiamila’s Impersonator

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) have arrested some alleged impostors, Aminat Jimoh, Olalekan Adenuga and many others for allegedly impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Lagos office of the DSS was said to have made the arrests while investigating the forging of the official letterhead and signature of the Speaker and using same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations in the country.

It was gathered that before luck ran out on Aminat and her accomplice, Adenuga, the Speaker’s office in the National Assembly had received several complaints about unknown persons writing to agencies and organisations, claiming to be the Speaker and his aide, making all manner of requests from the unsuspecting bodies.

Following the developments, the Speaker’s office had on April 2, 2021, written to the DSS and requested the secret police to investigate the complaints.

Operatives of the department were said to have acted on the request, which eventually led to the identification and arrest of Adenuga, one of the prime suspects, while the DSS are said to be on the trail of other suspects.

Findings showed that in one particular act, Adenuga had introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the forged letter, Adenuga, fraudulently acting as the Speaker of the House, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment.

The letter with reference number: NASS/ FAG/REC/001, which was received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, was written on April 15 and addressed to the managing director of the airline.

The letter read: “I write to introduce and recommend Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh who is seeking employment in your organisation.

“She is a self-motivated and creative individual, and I am sure she would be of great benefit to your establishment if given the opportunity. Kindly give her application special consideration for employment.

“While I look forward to a favourable response from you, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

