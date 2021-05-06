Dexa Medica Launches HerbalCough Syrup in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Dexa Medica, a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, has launched a first of its kind, herbal cough syrup, Herbacough, aimed at providing better cough remedies to Nigerians.

At the launch of the product, held in Lagos, the company’s Country Manager, Nigeria and West Africa, Dhanang Anggoro, revealed that the herbal syrup was an improvement from every other types of syrups which were banned in the country, due to their addictive tendencies, and abuse.

According to him, with the rainy season fast approaching, Nigerians need to have the syrup in their homes to tackle cough which is the common illness suffered by many people during the period.

“As the rainy season has arrived, the air will be colder. Cold air is believed to absorb extra moisture, making virus and bacterial particles more able to survive in the air.

“Generally, the common illness suffered by many people in the rainy season is cough. If your health and immune system are not properly maintained, coughing can attack you for weeks and interfere with your productivity.

“In fact, apart from interfering with daily activities, if not addressed immediately, coughing can quickly be transmitted to anyone.

“Currently there are many herbal and chemical cough medicines that have been provided in the market. However, the many types of cough medicine actually make it difficult for people to find what cough medicine to consume.”

Anggoro noted that chemical cough medicines (non-herbal), generally have various side effects, such as causing drowsiness and heart palpitations, hence the herbal syrup is a better option for Nigerians as it has no side effects, nor addictive tendencies.

“Another problem that causes consumers to worry about choosing cough medicine is that they often have difficulty recognising the type of cough they have.

“Therefore, Dexa Medica, which is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company, is continuously committed to conducting research with natural ingredients to produce effective and safe drugs to use, launched its newest product, Herbacough.

“Herbacough is the right solution for whatever type of cough you have. Herbacough has four advantages, namely relieves all types of coughs, relieves sore throat, eases breathing, and warms the respiratory tract.

“Herbacough is the only herbal cough medicine in Nigeria that is processed with the latest fractionation technology, which is an extraction process to find a specific fraction in the form of Reconyl Active Substance.

“The fraction is obtained from saga leaves, the fruit of the god’s crown, legundi leaves, and ginger rhizome. Through the latest fractionation technology, Herbacough is proven to work fast, effectively treat cough and sore throat problems, and is safe for consumption by all family members.

“Herbacough is not an ordinary herbal cough medicine. Besides having a good taste, Herbacough also works to suppress coughs, as an anti-inflammatory (soothes sore throat), as well as a tracheoplasmolytic (relieves the respiratory tract),” he said.

Speaking with THISDAY, a Public Health Physician, Dr. Shallom Oni, said the product contains less alcoholic substance, and it “is non-addictive like the codeine-containing types, banned in 2018 by Nigeria.

“Significantly, it is non-drowsy unlike most syrups with dextromethorphan, guaifenesin, phenylephrine and Robitussin,” he noted

