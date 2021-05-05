Teachers Commence Strike in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

A last minute effort by the Niger State Government to save public schools from total shutdown on Tuesday failed leading to the commencement of an indefinite strike by teachers on Wednesday.

The government had summoned a meeting with the teachers Tuesday to find resolve their grievances, but the Head of Service, Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, who presided over the meeting, could not make the Nigerian Union of Teachers’ (NUT) officials shift ground on their decisions and demands.

As a result, the NUT on Tuesday night directed all its members to turn their backs on public educational institutions from Wednesday (today) and remain at home until when they receive a counter directive from the union.

A statement signed by the leaders of all the affiliate unions of the NUT in the state rwad: “The NUT Niger State wing hereby directs all its members at both primary and secondary schools in the state to embark on an indefinite strike action as from 12am on Wednesday May 5, 2021

“Consequently all public primary and secondary schools in the state are to remain closed and members are to stay at home until otherwise directed by the union.”

Among the demands of the union are the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to primary school teachers on grade level 7 and above, payment of October 2020 salaries to primary school teachers and refund of salary cut for April 2021 to all teachers.

According to an earlier statement, the union is also demanding the immediate refund of five months End-well scheme, and outstanding members deductions and union dues/check off dues as well as the provision of security guards to all schools in the state.

“The attention of the union has also been drawn that 70% will be paid to primary school teachers as salaries for the month of April, this development is hereby rejected by the union as it will only accept 100% salary payment,” the statement added.

The union noted that teachers at all levels in the state have always been treated as second class citizens, stressing that the situation will not be allowed to continue.

According to the document, the union demands full implementation of the Teachers Salary Scale (TSS) to both professional and non professional teachers in addition to promoting all category of teachers that had been left on one salary grade level for almost eight years.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, could not be reached as she was said to be attending the weekly state executive council meeting.

However, a source in her office said that talks will be held between the government and NUT officials very soon.

