Rescind Decision Banning Students from Driving Vehicles in School, Akeredolu Tells College

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Wednesday urged the authorities of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, to rescind its pronouncement that no students should drive vehicles within the school premises.

The governor said those whose parents could afford vehicles should be allowed to drive in the school.

Akeredolu’ spoke in his office while playing host to the Governing Council of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, led by its Chairman, Ms Idia Babalola.

The governor charged the Chairman of the institution’s council to pursue and achieve the vision of a University status for the college.

Akeredolu said his administration had invested massively in education because of its belief in the development of the state through quality and standard education.

He said his administration’s intervention in education, particularly at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, had yielded fruitful results with the accreditation of fifteen courses and students in clinical.

He noted that at the inception of his administration, the UNIMED had no accredited courses.

Akeredolu, who said he will be commissioning one of the biggest molecular laboratories in the country at the UNIMED Thursday, added that he will also be opening the UNIMED College of Public Health at Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area.

He said: “We have not left Akungba. We are also developing the institution. We have merged our School of Nursing and Midwifery with UNIMED.

“The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, is there. When we came in, it was not a functioning University. It was totally run down. For eight years, the government then did not work there.

“But immediately we came on board, we started work in that school. We have resuscitated the institution. We changed the face. We are committed to primary education. We have recruited teachers.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council called for the Governor’s assistance to synergize on how to fast-track achieving the worthy vision of a University status for the college.

