Ondo Gives Drivers Three-month Ultimatum to Register

By James Sowole

Ondo State Government has given taxi drivers operating in the state, three months within which to register with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), where their biodata would be captured.

The state government said the measure had become necessary due to the level of security in the country and the need to identify those operating taxis in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Adebowale, disclosed the measure of the state government.

Odebowale said drivers without valid driver’s licence would no longer be allowed to operate in the state.

The SSA said the government would insist that vehicles without taxi colour would not be allowed to operate, until such were painted.

Odebowale said these steps were taken to guarantee safety of people of the state.

He said each driver would be required to pay N2,000 for registration form, before they would be allowed to operate.

“Commercial taxi drivers that will operate must come up with a valid documents and driver’s licence.

“We are doing this to guarantee our people’s safety. We want to know the people who are driving taxis in the state.There will be no registration by proxy. You must come with your driver’s licence. This must be done within three months”, he stated.

