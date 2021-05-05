Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Attend N’Assembly APC Caucus Meeting

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

A meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly is ongoing at the Senate wing of the Assembly.

The meeting holding at Senate Committee Room one is being presided over by the Chairman of the Caucus and Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as well as other APC Senators and House members are attending the meeting which is called to discuss the state of the nation and legislative moves already taken by the two chambers on the security challenge facing the nation.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly had on Tuesday held a similar meeting during which they accused APC of being the brain behind the rising wave of insecurity across the country.

Details later…

