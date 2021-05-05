Kidnappers of Editor Demand N50m Ransom in Adamawa

By Daji Sani

The Kidnappers of the News Editor of Adamawa Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC), Hajiya Amra Ahmed who was kidnapped yesterday at her residence in Mbamba in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State capital have demanded for N50million ransom to release the journalist.

A family source said her abductors called yesterday evening demanding for N50 million

According to the source, the news editor is a nursing mother of a six-month-old baby who had resumed duty recently after her maternity leave.

He said the gunmen came in their numbers and forcefully gained entry into the home of the editor and whisked her away while they left behind her six-month-old baby.

“It appears the gunmen came with the aim of kidnapping the husband of the journalist but since they didn’t met him, they decided to kidnap the nursing mother,” the source said.

The spokesman of State police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said, the journalist was abducted at her husband’s house at Mbamba between 1:00am to 2:00am yesterday.

He noted that the police were on the trail of the kidnapers, promising to rescue her and bring the perpetrators to book.

“It is disheartening that journalists who are working round the clock to inform and educate the populace are not immune to the snare of the kidnapers. It is unfortunate that the lady and easy going fellow met this crude destiny. Journalists like other toiling masses are just struggling to make their ends meet. This is one story too many. Our prayers are with the immediate family of this toiling journalist,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

