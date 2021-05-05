Insecurity: Olawepo-Hashim Lists Six-point Agenda to Save Nigeria

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda to restore stability to Nigeria.

The business mogul in a statement entitled: ‘The Dark Days Are Here, But The Light Will Come’, explained that the dark days are in Nigeria as ‘death covered’ the land.

“It is unending sorrows for most families as our country bleeds. Insecurity is the common word now; but I am a fervent believer that order shall return sooner than later,” he said.

The politician noted that even Europe had its dark ages but later gave way to enlightenment.

According to him, “That darkness surrounds a land does not mean that light will not still come. The root causes of insecurity are rising poverty, rising illiteracy, bigotry, and hate. Nigeria would be able to rise again once we commit to tackling these causative factors of insecurity, even as we rejig the security architecture and structure of governance.

“But as a matter of urgency, we must take the following steps to halt the advancement of enemy forces that are already amassed in Shiroro, Niger State, around Kaduna State, pushing towards Nasarawa State.

“They tried to come through Kogi State but the state governor was very smart by ensuring they were not able to build a base there.”

The global energy expert said the enemy’s agenda is so clear that people do not need to be the Chief of Army Staff to know that the aim is to encircle Abuja and take the Federal Capital Territory soon.

Olawepo-Hashim advised the security agencies in Nigeria to halt the enemy’s advancement immediately, saying if the government needs help from its loyal partners and friends, it must get it quickly.

He recommended for the establishment of a Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance, saying those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world-“the enemy is multinational in its composition”-and advised Nigeria to put its house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice.

The politician added: “We must have a broad-based cabinet that can inspire hope, efficiency, and national unity. We must immediately create the framework for states and local government areas to have their own police.

‘’All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their state and pay taxes to the federal purse.’’

Olawepo-Hashim also advised the government to decentralise electricity generation, transmission via local grid and distribution, saying such should be on the concurrent list and the recommendations be achieved within the next 90 days.

