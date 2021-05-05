FG to Roll out Accelerated Basic Education Programme to Improve Access

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government has expressed its readiness to roll out the accelerated basic education programme that will enable disadvantaged children between the ages of 10 and 18 years have access to education.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was speaking when he received the new curriculum developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) for the Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) from the Executive Secretary of the Council, Professor Junaidu Ismail in Abuja, noted that all stakeholders would be carried along to ensure successful implementation of the programme.

Adamu, who lamented the high level of illiteracy in the country, stated that the projection of the government was that in the next five years, the country should attain 90 per cent literacy rate with the accelerated programme and other programmes put in place by the ministry.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, the minister said obsolete curriculum posed a big problem to quality education in the country, adding that the review of basic education curriculum would be taken into consideration.

He revealed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has commenced a review of the curriculum of universities and that this would be ready soon.

“Hundred per cent of subject areas have had their curriculum reviewed in our university and the national public launch is planned soon. A similar thing is being done for National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“We are pleased that NERDC is focusing on the vulnerable population. The national roll out will start with other sister states of Yobe, Adamawa and other endemic states like Zamfara, Benue and even Ebonyi and across the country to ensure that the number of Nigerians who are considered illiterates will tinker down within a short time.

“Our initial projection in the next five years is that we should attain 90 per cent literacy rate and we will work assiduously towards that,” he said.

While speaking on the programme, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, Prof Junaidu Ismail, stated that the programme was implemented in partnership with Plan International, under the EU-Borno project being funded by European Union.

He revealed that the programme and curriculum were approved for implementation by the National Council of Education at its 64th meeting in Port Harcourt in 2019 and was piloted in Borno with 54 learning centres. He said over 8,000 learners have enrolled.

“Preliminary result from the piloting shows that the programme is indeed a way out of the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the Interim Country Director, Plan International Nigeria, Mr. Robert Komakech, said the goal of the EU was to increase access to safe, quality and inclusive education opportunities for conflict affected children and youths in the country.

