EFCC Arrests Four Internet Fraudsters in Benue

By George Okoh

The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benue State has arrested four persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Makurdi, the state capital.

At the time of arrest, the suspects had in their possession a Mercedes Benz SUV, high quality phones and ATM cards among others.

In a statement signed by spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to THISDAY in Makurdi yesterday, the EFCC said the suspects were picked up last Saturday in Makurdi and its environ.

He noted that the four suspects, who are part of a syndicate of internet fraudsters, were picked up based on intelligence report on their “alleged criminal activities” in Makurdi, will soon be charged to court.

The statement further read: “The Makurdi Zonal Office of the EFCC on May 1, 2021, arrested four members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

“The suspects, Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah, were rounded up by operatives of the commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

“At the point of arrest, the principal suspect, Gideon Damisa, was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350, one IPhone, two Pro Max, two Infinix phone and ATM cards among others.

“They will soon be charged to court.”

