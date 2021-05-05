Corruption: Account for N10tn Security Allocations, PDP Tells Buhari

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to account for the N10.02 trillion claimed to have been spent on security under their watch.

The PDP also rejected what it described as the resorting to a ‘sitting-room’ measure by the APC government in the face of the porous borders and heightened terrorist activities in the country.

The PDP consequently urged President Buhari to immediately establish the Borders Protection Force, which would draw personnel and equipment from the military and other armed services, to man the borders and check activities of terrorists and their backers.

The PDP position on the missing N10.02 trillion is predicated on heightening allegations of diversion of funds meant for security as well as an alert by a pro-transparency organisation, BudgIT, on the absence of proper audit on the spending of national security funds from 2015 to 2021.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asserted that such situation points to why terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts had continued to worsen, with widespread complaints of lack of adequate combat equipment for the security forces, “for which our gallant soldiers as well as thousands of our compatriots are paying with their blood under President Buhari and the APC.”

PDP urged Nigerians to recall that the APC administration is yet to come clean on claims by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), that billions of naira meant for security could not be traced.

According to the statement, “Our party is appalled at how APC and its administration has turned the heightened insecurity in our country, caused by their incompetence, divisiveness and gross mismanagement of our national diversity, into a bloody merchandise for APC leaders.”

It challenged President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, to speak out on the alleged diversion of security funds under his command.

The party also called on the two chambers of the National Assembly to immediately commence investigation into the spending of the N10.02 trillion security fund.

It said the party is further alarmed by the clear scheme by the APC and its administration to frustrate the well-intentioned strategies from the PDP to check the tide of terrorism and banditry in the country.

The party said: “Our party rejects the move by the APC to frustrate the establishment of a National Borders Protection Force as suggested by the PDP to check further infiltration by terrorist elements as well as inflow of illegal arms into our country.”

The PDP insisted that the setting up of a bureaucratic National Centre for Control of Small Arms by the APC administration instead of a pro-active and operational Borders Protection Force that would ensure water-tight security at the borders, further exposes the lack of commitment by the APC to secure the borders and check the inflow of terrorists and ammunition.

It asserted that by its outlook and operation, such centre cannot check the infiltration of terrorists as well as the flow of firearms into the country.

