Cordros Educates 200 Children under Slum2School Programme

Two hundred children are set to receive educational relief packs from the Cordros Group under the Slum2School programme.

This commitment was disclosed during a presentation ceremony by the financial services group at the Slum2School Innovation Hub in Lagos, recently.

According to Founder/Executive Director of Slum2School, Mr. Otto Orondaam, the support from Cordros would help Slum2School make remarkable progress in supporting more underserved children across communities.

Also speaking, Partnerships and Stakeholder Manager at Slum2School, Sandra Onyedum, confirmed that the 200 beneficiaries would receive the relief packs under the organisation’s Cluster Learning Programme.

She noted that the donation would be maximised to provide academic opportunities to undeserved children across slums and remote communities.

On her part, Director at Cordros Insurance Brokers Limited, Shola Bola-Audu, noted that Cordros is very deliberate about positively impacting the lives of young Nigerians by providing the relevant financial literacy contents, and promoting social inclusion.

“In 2019, Cordros made a donation to Special Olympics to support social inclusion through sports. Staff of the Group also participated as players in a Special Olympics novelty match,” she explained.

In the words of the Cordros’ Marketing Communications Team Lead, Lanre Sonubi, education provides a foundation for development and growth of any society.

“Investments in education will provide the skills necessary for future generations to prosper. Cordros Group will continue to engage in programmes and activities to support education such as financial literacy, mentorships, infrastructure development, skills development and capacity building.

“This is in line with the 4th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations which sets out to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

