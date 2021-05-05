Buhari Felicitates with Ex-NSC DG, Yakmut Saleh, at 60

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the quintessential administrator, Al-Hassan Yakmut Saleh, as he turns 60 on May 5, 2021.

The president, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, appreciated decades of service to the country by Saleh, in different areas of endeavour, including sports, management and administration, rising to the position of Director-General, National Sports Commission (NSC).

Equally worthy of note, President Buhari said, are top flight appointments held by Saleh, including Chef De Mission, 12th All African Games; Deputy Chef De Mission, Olympics Games, and Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, urging the younger generation of Nigerians to emulate such devotion to duties.

While rejoicing with the Yakmut Saleh family, professional colleagues, friends and well-wishers of the administrator, the president wished him Godspeed, good health and greater service to his motherland.

