AbdulRazaq Submits Five Additional Commissioner-nominees to Kwara Assembly

By Hammed Shittu

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdilRazaq, yesterday forwarded the names of five additional commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi, read the governor’s letter containing the names of the nominees during plenary in Ilorin.

The new nominees are Deborah Aremu, Banigbe Oluwatobi, Mr. Ibrahim Sulaiman, Mrs. Margret Edu, and Mrs. Maryam Hassana.

The Assembly had in March screened and confirmed seven commissioner-nominees sent to it by the governor.

AbdulRazaq stated that the submission of the nominees was in line with Section 192 subsection 15 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Speaker directed the nominees to forward 35 copies of their credentials to the office of the Clerk of the Assembly before close of work today.

Danladi also instructed them to appear before the Assembly for screening next Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

