SWBI Marks 15th Anniversary, Inaugurates Int’l Advisory Council

The Students Without Borders International (SWBI) recently marked its 15th year anniversary at the American Center CChub Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

The occasion provided an opportunity for the body to inaugurate its International Advisory Council Members, just as it held the Achievers Awards.

The event witnessed and hosted dignitaries both internationally and nationally, as well as online and onsite while following every COVID-19 protocols.

The event was flagged by Ambassador Daniel Nwodi, who is the executive director of SWBI while the event was anchored by Latoya C. Ikwuonwu Michael, a certified purpose coach, an educator and psychologist.

A lecture on the topic “Having a Positive Mental Health” was delivered by Madam Felicia Ikechukwu, the ssistant director, (Treatment/Rehab) NDLEA National Headquarters, Lagos.

In her lecture, she gave more insight into the challenges but at the same time, also gave solutions to helping family, friends and youths who are neck deep into addiction to break free.

She further commended government and NGOs support to help curb this menace eating deep into the future of the youth.

Lastly, awards were given to some notable men and women who have shown resilience in impacting youth and society through their work, office portfolios and careers and have also helped SWBI in passing her various impact messages.

The event came to a close with the cutting of the anniversary cake, pictures and light refreshments.

