Sexual Assault: Lagos Police Deny Plans to Release Baba Ijesha

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday denied plans to release comic actor, Olanrewaju James Omilani, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested and detained for alleged defilement of a minor.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who debunked the report, said contrary to claims, the actor was still in detention at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at Panti, Yaba.

Although, he admitted that it was a bailable offence since it’s not defilement but sexual assault, Odumosu said his release can only happen based on legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He said the case file of the popular actor has already been sent to the office of the Attorney General of Lagos State and DPP for legal advice.

Odumosu further clarified that the police were investigating two different cases against the actor, adding that the case of the defilement came up as a result of the recent sexual assault allegation.

The police commissioner said: “Baba Ijesha is still in our custody. The case is a bailable offence, but we will not consider him for bail.”

Noting that he personally interrogated all the parties involved in the case last Wednesday for three hours, he said he ascertained that it was a case of defilement which happened seven years ago and a recent case of sexual assault.

He lamented that the first offence of defilement, which happened seven years ago, was not reported to the police, rather, the second reported case was that of sexual assault.

According to Odumosu, “You don’t do trial on the pages of newspapers. There are two cases in Baba Ijesha’s case. One, he was alleged to have defiled a minor seven years ago. The girl is now 14 years old.

“As at that time, no complaint or report was made. Last week, a video went viral where he was arrested for alleged sexual assault. What is meant by indecent assault is when a man touches a woman, where he is not supposed to without her consent.”

He also noted that Baba Ijesha has admitted that he sexually assaulted the girl, adding that “the case of defilement is still under thorough investigation, and we need some scientific work to do.”

Odumosu added that: “Sexual assault is a bailable offence. It is not like rape case. No allegation of rape was made against him.”

Meanwhile, top actresses led by Iyabo Ojo and the girl’s foster mother, Princess the comedian, yesterday morning stormed SCIID at Panti to protest against the planned release of the comic actor.

The artistes, mostly women, who condemned Baba Ijesha on social media over the allegations, called on the police to ensure diligent investigations before making efforts to release him.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

