Police Uncover Fake Wine Factory in Delta, Arrest Owner

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Police Command has uncovered an illegal factory producing ‘fake’ alcoholic wine at Ovwian in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The state acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed that the Commander of the state Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), SP Christopher Igbaji, acting on intelligence, mobilised operatives from SACU on a sting operation with the civilian anti-cult volunteer corps, and arrested one Kenneth Ajie in Amadaga village that specialised in brewing fake wine.

He disclosed that the suspect was alleged to have been producing the fake drinks in his house for sale to the unsuspecting public.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, with no operational licence, sold the drinks for N300 per bottle and N3,600 a carton.

He said the bottles containing the said products were the ones used by other brands and disposed by consumers.

The suspect was said to have confessed that he usually buy the bottles for N10 per bottle, while he purchased the cork from the open market.

“Ken claimed that he washes the bottles, corks the drinks in them, and then sells to the public. He also confessed that he works alone and produces about one to three cartons per day,” he said.

Items recovered from the suspect included bottles of the drinks suspected to be fake alcoholic wine

