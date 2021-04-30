New Fashion App Connects Designers with Customers

Vanessa Obioha

Oyoyo, a recently launched fashion app, is set to revolutionise the Nigerian fashion industry. Developed by the fashion tech business, Catwalk Creatives Limited, Oyoyo will connect designers, tailors and (Aso Ofi) weavers in Nigeria with a nationwide customer base.

The app serves as a marketplace that allows artisan tailors, weavers and fashion designers to create online profiles, enabling them to connect with customers nationwide and around the world. Each profile has the ability for the designer to create seasonal or style-driven “look books” as well as promote their specialisms, their skills and advertise their signature designs.

Building on the heritage of the Nigerian fashion and traditional textile industry, the app uses technology to harness the history of garments designed and manufactured by individual fashion designers and weavers and cataloguing them in an accessible format. Creating this resource enables simple re-ordering and a point of reference for customers.

Traditionally, fashion artisans rely on word of mouth and repeat customers to grow their businesses, travelling to visit clients to discuss their requirements and gain their measurements. The app enhances the traditional tailoring operating model by opening up the market, removing barriers to growth, building a strong online presence and expanding their commercial opportunities.

One unique benefit of Oyoyo is the intuitive “measurement management” feature which allows fashion designers to take, store and convert measurements of the individual into the desired format. By creating this order history, provides transparency between the tailor and client and overall improves productivity and levels of quality.

Clients, or the “Oyoyo fashionistas” as the app terms them, can search, like, comment and follow individual artisans and designers as well as connect with them and access their services.

“This is an exciting time for Catwalk Creatives and Lassod as Oyoyo is the first of our products to launch in Nigeria,” said the Executive Chairman, Lanre Sanni.

“I feel very proud that an idea I had a couple of years ago is now coming to fruition. Using visual technology in a very accessible way as a digital marketplace, Oyoyo will showcase local talent on both the national and international stage.”

The app which is supported by a leadership team based in Nigeria and the UK spanned 12 months in development and plan to develop its content further by the end of 2021.

The Oyoyo app is available on Android and is currently offering a free subscription for designers, tailors and weavers as well as other professionals operating in the fashion industry. It will be free to access for customers.

