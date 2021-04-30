Moghalu: Buhari has Done Well in S’East

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. George Moghalu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the South-east geo-political zone of the country.

Moghalu spoke to journalists yesterday in Awka, Anambra State, after he held a meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to notify them of his intention to run for the governorship seat of the state.

He said: “President Buhari has done well in the South-east and I’m running for the governorship of the state to consolidate on his achievements in the zone.”

The managing director of the NIWA explained that he visited the State Secretariat to seek the support for the leaders of the party in the coming APC governorship primary to win the election.

He assured that he would win the election if he grabbed the party’s governorship ticket.

“The governorship election would be a tough contest, and I urge all members of the party to brace up to the challenge of working for the party’s victory.

“I advise particularly my co-aspirants to desist from name calling, but, to sell themselves by explaining to the people what they intend to do for the state if elected,” he said.

He also urged the party to ensure that a person with impeccable pedigree would be chosen as candidate of the party in the election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

