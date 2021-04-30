JNC International, Others Launch POCUS Training Centre

Rebecca Ejifoma

JNC International Ltd has set up the West Africa SonoXpert Training Academy as part of commitment to push the boundaries for knowledge in healthcare.

This was done in partnership with Emergency Healthcare Consultants (EHCON) and equipment manufacturer, Fujifilm Sonosite.

The centre, which will operate from EHCON office in Yaba, aims to promote knowledge in healthcare, especially in ultrasonography, as stated during the physical and virtual launch.

The West Africa SonoXpert Training Academy will be led by the MD/CEO EHCON, Dr. Abiola Fasina. It says its goal is to become a regional training centre in POCUS, pulling together local POCUS experts powered by experience of Sonosite ultrasounds.

Speaking at the launch, Fasina expressed that with a passion for capacity development for healthcare professionals, he is compelled to embrace this initiative.

“My expertise and training experiences have come to bear in developing a comprehensive training curriculum in ultrasonography for sonographers, intensivists, anasthesiologists, sonologists, nurses and other relevant specialties,” he outlined.

In his remark, the Executive Director, JNC International Ltd, Mr. Voke Oshevire, hinted that the partnership emphasises JNCI’s commitment to supporting continuing education of healthcare providers in saving lives.

He highlighted that JNCI remains committed to Strategic Partnership with EHCON, other clinical training organisations and directly with clinicians on an ongoing basis to ensure equipment optimisation for improved clinical outcomes.

The Regional Sales Specialist at Fujifilm Middle East FZE, Aran Arellano, who joined the launch via Zoom, said “SonoXpert Training Centre is an initiative of the Sonosite Academy, Fujifilm Sonosite, USA, already being implemented in different countries.”

Some of the countries he listed are: Kenya, South Africa, Dubai, and USA. “It essentially aims at empowering stakeholders in the practice of ultrasonography. We are very excited with the scaling up of this initiative to West Africa,” says Arellano.

The academy is now officially open for training to enhance the skill set of advanced care practitioners and physicians across the sub region.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

