Ethiopian Airlines Ready to Restart Flights to Enugu

Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines said it is fully prepared to resume operations to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as soon the federal government gives the go ahead for international flights into the airport.

This assurance was given by the airlines’ Manager, Senait Ataklet, who led the airlines’ team on a courtesy visit to the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji in Abuja.

Ataklet also disclosed that the airline was equally planning to introduce cargo operation to the airport to cater for the needs of its South Eastern passengers this time around.

She described the Enugu route as an important one that the airline would not want to undermine, stating that Ethiopian Airlines would want to be the first to land in Akanu Ibiam International Airport when it is eventually reopened for international flights operations.

The Manager who solicited for supports from the committee further disclosed that Ethiopian Airlines was ready and willing to render assistance to federal government in setting up national carrier if given the opportunity, stressing that the airline has attained robust experience and capabilities in airline management and aircraft maintenance, which would be put at the disposal of the proposed new national carrier.

Nnaji, while thanking his visitors for coming, stressed that the duty of the legislature is to make appropriate legislation and properly oversight the industry for the benefits of the flying public and airlines.

He assured the team that his committee was determined to ensure that the industry was safe for flight operations through its oversight responsibility.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has hinted that the three international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt would soon resume flight service to international airlines and the airlines have expressed their readiness to start operation, waiting for the go-ahead from government.

It is expected that Nigeria would give Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to signal resumption of operations from these airports.

