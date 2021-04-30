EFCC Arrests 34 Suspects over Internet Fraud in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 34 suspects in Owo , the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State .

It was gathered that the operatives of the anti-graft commission stormed the community on Wednesday and arrested the suspects, who were code-named ‘Erinle’, following a tip off.

The suspects are: Adesuyan Ayoola, Oyesanmi Shola, Adegbole Victor, Osagie Ekiende, Akinayomide James, Okunade Jamilu, Omotoso Oluwaseyi, David Oluwatobi, Ahmed Rilwan, Saheed Odunayo and Olorunfemi Emmanuel,

Others are: Obakpolor Tommy, Emmanuel Ibe, Temiloluwa Joshua, Victor Benjamin, Akinwale Oluwaseun, Ogunboye Dotun. Adeniyi Femi, Obademi Samson, Oladunjoye Teniola, Eze Raphael and Samson Fadugbagbe

Also arrested are: Oguntimehin Bamidele, Moshood Kazeem, Oniye Damilare, Balogun Mayowa, Obadapo Wale, Ese Stephen, Atakili Pelumi, Adesumo Fatai, Olalekan, Demi Temidayo, Oshorun Joseph and Oluwafemi Damilola Michael.

A source said, after the arrest, the suspects were taken to the Benin, Edo State office of the agency for investigation .

According to the source, some of the items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars, laptops computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards

When contacted, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Iwujaren confirmed the incident, saying investigation into the matter had begun.

“ Yes, they were arrested and we have commenced investigation after which they would be charged to court.” the spokesman said

