Transcorp Hilton Launches Business Hub for Corporates

By King Akan

In a bid to consistently redefine hospitality and meet the needs of its corporate guests, Transcorp Hilton Abuja recently launched a business hub at the hotel.

The co-working space which is open to all on a subscription basis, comprises workstations powered by high-speed internet access, a fully equipped business centre, soft administrative assistance, secured environment, among other benefits to guests.

The Chairman, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, inaugurated the business hub in the presence of other members of management, including MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola; General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja,

Kevin Brett, and Commercial Director, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Islam Elmaddah.

Speaking during the launch, Olusola noted that the bespoke design and innovative on-site facilities which Transcorp Hilton Abuja is known for was incorporated in the development of the co-working space to ensure a comfortable and serene atmosphere for corporate guests.

“Transcorp Hotels Plc has always been known for being the top choice for corporate events and guests, however, the corporate world experienced a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With more people working from home and with needed flexibility, the co-working space will cater to the everyday guest who still needs an operational work environment without a designated office.

“Over the years, we have been able to build a community of guests and we aim to cater holistically to their leisure and work life,” she said.

Also speaking, Brett, said, “the stylish space is an addition to a range of on-site facilities the hotel boasts of; meeting the business needs of our guests, while working in a convenient and safe space.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

