The Emotions Doctor Releases, Soul Stripper, A Mental Health and Emotional Stability Planner

Oyinkansola Alabi, popularly known as The Emotions Doctor has unveiled a new guide to helping manage and improve their mental health. Dubbed ‘Soul Stripper: A mental and emotional stability planner’, the book is created as a planner that not just helps to create a mental health plan and budget, but better manage situations such as loss, anger, unhappiness, dissatisfaction and satisfaction.

With the Coronavirus pandemic, the general state of mental health among Nigerians depleted from what was an already-triggering situation, the World Health Organisation affirms. Prior to the pandemic one in every four Nigerians had a mental health illness, according to the WHO, and a key pocket of that population are in denial or are unable to access care.

“I wrote Soul Stripper, because I want to help people Improve their emotional stability. I was motivated to write it because I have a desire to sachetise mental health. I want an average person to be able to create, manage and improve their mental health,” Alabi said.

This is not the first time Alabi would be charting a course that widely impacts the wellbeing of Nigerians. Apart from prominently creating awareness on managing mental health, she actively launched an institute, known as Emotions City’, to help Nigerians access mental healthcare at unusually affordable rates.

“Who says mental healthcare service cannot be relatively cheap and accessible for the average Nigerian? With just a token, and an average of N1700 monthly and N20,000 yearly, an affordable year-long value mental health package can be accessed in Emotions City. You can de-stress in a non-judge-mental zone via the monthly virtual-therapy session with live therapist and coaches.”

Soul Stripper, which narrows practical examples for building a better ‘mental immune system’ is targeted at individuals across all ages and spheres, especially in families and corporate organisations.

The Emotions Doctor is the first female founder of an Emotional Intelligence Academy in Africa and is the convener of Africa’s first Emotional Intelligence Week. She is also the first African to attend the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence. She recently became a member of the Forbes Business Council and the British Psychological Society.

