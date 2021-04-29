Slain Student of Greenfield University Laid to Rest

By John Shiklam

One of the abducted students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, killed by bandits, Miss Dorothy Yohanna, was yesterday laid to rest in Kaduna.

Dorothy and other students were abducted on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the school located along the Kaduna – Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a tribute to his daughter, during the funeral service held at the ECWA Goodnews Church, Narayi High Cost, the father of the deceased, Mr. Yohanna Meck, said he never thought of burying his child or his younger ones.

Meck said in an emotion-laden voice that the bandits interrupted a deal he had with his daughter.

He said his consolation was in the fact that, her late daughter did not disappoint him, adding that she almost fulfilled her own part of the bargain before her death.

He said until the moment her daughter was killed, he “never believed the kidnappers would kill any of them.”

He added that he could imagine how her daughter would have pleaded with the bandits to spare her life and eventually how they went ahead to still gun her down.

He said: “I had a deal with my daughter. We did not conclude it because some people interrupted us and God who knows the end from the beginning, approved the interruption so that Tirnom can go to His place.

“I have no objection to that my daughter but my consolation is that you did not disappoint me. You almost fulfilled your own part of the bargain but God in His wisdom did what is right and you have gone to rest.

“How I wish, however, that you come and show me what happened and how it happened.

“I can only imagine how you were pleading with the gunmen when they were to hit you with the bullet(s) and how they refused to hear your plea and still gunned you down. I could feel the pains in my veins; I could imagine the trauma!!

“But I take solace in the word of the Lord, to give thanks to God in all situation. My dear lovely daughter, rest in the Lord. I am bidding you goodbye in pains because I had not thought of burying my child or my younger ones. May we be comforted; rest well my Daughter.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

