Ogun Poly Shut down over Insecurity

Following the spate of insecurity across the country, the authorities of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State have shut the institution and asked the students to go home.

The state-owned polytechnic has also suspended ongoing examination until the security situation improves.

In a memo dated April, 28, 2021, the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J O Popoola, ordered students to proceed on mid-semester break immediately until the security situation improves.

“In line with the decision of the management, all students are to proceed on mid semester break with effect from the close of work on Wednesday, 28th of April, 2021.

“This is due to the security challenges around the students residences. Please note that the ongoing examination shall continue immediately the security situation improves.

“Meanwhile, all students should vacate their residences and go home. Any student that stays behind does so at his or her own risk

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

