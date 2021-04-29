NDLEA Recovers 48g of Cocaine, Arrests 109 Suspects in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kwara State Command yesterday said it had recovered 48 grammes of cocaine worth several millions of naira, and had also arrested 109 suspected drug traffickers between January and April this year.

The state Commander of the agency, Mr. Ambrose Umoru, stated this in Ilorin while declaring open a workshop on the ‘Effects of Drug Abuse and Trafficking on Security, Social and Economic Growth of Kwara State’, which was organised by the agency in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation in Ilorin.

He said the agency has also seized a total of 331.261 Kilograms of assorted drugs and five grammes of Swinol from the suspects.

According to him, “For the first time in the last 10 years, 22 grammes of cocaine was seized from one Sherifat Yusuf, while 26 grammes of the said substance were also recovered from Yusuf Abdullahi.”

The commander explained that during the period under review the command has recorded two convictions while 32 cases are pending at the court.

Umoru noted that over 46 of the suspects arrested during a raid have been counseled and released.

In his address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Lawal-Bagega, represented by Mr. Fayola Temitope, urged parents to develop keen interest in the activities of their children to prevent them from abusing drugs.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinator of the workshop, Mr. Samuel Rotimi, said the essence of the programme was to share idea on how to reduce the cases of drug abuse to the minimum.

