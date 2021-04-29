Lagos Begins Construction of Largest Children’s Hospital in West Africa

By Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday performed the groundbreaking activity on the construction of the New Massey Children’s Hospital, Adeniji Adele, which is expected to be the largest children hospital in the West Africa sub-region.

Sanwo-Olu said the construction of the hospital is part of his Greater Lagos Vision, adding that the hospital is a 7-Storey, 150-bed General Hospital.

The original Massey Street Hospital was established in 1914 as the First General Outpatient Clinic and Referral Centre in Lagos State, but was converted to a full-fledged Pediatrics Hospital in 1961.

Meanwhile, the governor also announced the reconstruction of three strategic roads: Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets that lead to the hospital.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The construction of the New Massey Children’s Hospital reflects our unwavering determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector while the reconstruction of three major roads on Lagos Island demonstrates this administration’s commitment to an inclusive and non-discriminatory developmental agenda for Lagos State.

“We are rebuilding, remodeling and repositioning the Massey Children’s Hospital into a 7-storey, 150-bed ultra-modern and fit-for-purpose Paediatrics Programmed and Emergency General Hospital.

“On completion, the hospital will provide secondary integrated care services and acute care to both inpatients and outpatients in line with international best practices.”

He said the Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets “are being reconstructed as part of the Lagos Island Area North Action Plan regeneration project.

“The choice of the reconstruction and upgrade of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/Tapa Streets to kick-start Phase 1 of the regeneration plan was informed by two factors. The first factor is the economic importance of these roads and the high level of traffic they convey while the second factor is the complementary value these roads will add to the New Massey Children’s Hospital.

“When completed, the newly upgraded roads will improve road connectivity, unlock the perennial traffic gridlock in this area with resultant reduction in travel time, eliminate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values and further improve business and economic activities on Lagos Island.”

Other roads to be reconstructed in the area, according to him, are Idumagbo Avenue, Ojo Giwa Street, Swamp Street, and Anikantanmo Street as well as the popular Pelewura Market amongst others.

