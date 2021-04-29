Insecurity: God will Heal Nigeria, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, urged Nigerians of all tribes and tongues to pray for the country and the rest of the world, stressing that God will heal the country.

Adeboye asked God to show mercy on Nigeria and heal the West African country.

The 79-year-old cleric wrote on social media, “Keep praying for Nigeria and the rest of the world in these difficult times. It is my prayer that God will have mercy on Nigeria and heal our land in Jesus Name.”

“I pray that our country will never know conflict, but I know that every conflict is as a result of elite failure to speak up the truth and tell the truth to their communities.

“At the end of the day, it is the political elite that determines what happens in every society, keeping quiet could lead to a more dangerous situation,” he said.

