Insecurity: Frank Seeks Foreign Support for Nigeria to Surmount Challenges

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has written formally to members of the international community including United States of America (US), United Kingdom (UK), United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU), urging them to assist Nigeria overcome her heightened security challenges.

This was just as he blamed the nation’s unabating security calamities on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Frank, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, lamented that insecurity in the country has reached an alarming proportion which requires immediate assistance from friendly developed countries to restore normalcy.

He insisted that it is now clear to Nigerians in particular and the world in general that the raging inferno devouring the country is a function of Buhari’s and APC’s insensitivity, ineptness, corruption and gross inability to keep Nigeria safe.

According to him, the current upsurge in killings and annexation of Nigerian territories by Boko Haram insurgents have sufficiently put a lie to the propaganda of Buhari’s administration claiming that the country is winning the war on terror.

He said, ”Today, we no longer hear of only Boko Haram terrorists’ killings in the North East of Nigeria but also everywhere in the country. Now, it is not opposition party raising the alarm, but APC Governors are lamenting seizure of communities by insurgents and APC senators are crying out that the country is on fire and that Buhari has failed.’

”Look at how the Presidency rolled out the tanks to defend the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami… It is clear that this government lacks the capacity to secure Nigeria and Nigerians. Even the military lacks the morale and competence to fight insecurity.”

Frank, therefore, called on the international community not to be indifferent to the situation in Nigeria but to help the country with technology, manpower and intelligence to overcome its present security challenges, just like they did in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

