Hope PSBank Partners JAMB on E-pin Purchase

By Emma Okonji

Hope PSBank has partnered with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a deal that will help prospective candidates for the upcoming 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, to purchase the e-pin on the bank’s platform, by visiting the bank’s website or its agents.

Giving details of the initiative in a statement, its Group Head, Corporate Services, Cletus Igah, said to purchase the e-pin, candidates are expected to visit Hope PSBank’s website or Mobile App: select payments, select account to debit, select education, select Jamb, select E-pin DE or UTME, enter profile code and authorise with their transaction PIN. The transaction will be approved and an e-pin will be generated. The e-pin generated can be used on the JAMB website.

The profile code, Igah said, could be retrieved via SMS by sending candidates National Identification Number (NIN) details to 55019 in the following format; NIN space NIN number. Prospective candidates who have not registered for the NIN, which is mandatory for the UTME, can have this done by visiting the Hope PSBank website.select NIN Registration and fill the registration form then proceed to any Hope PSBank NIN Enrolment Center spread across the country for data capturing, Igah said.

This, Igah added, would eliminate the need to visit multiple centres to register for NIN and purchase JAMB e-pins.

Igah further said that candidates who have their NIN could visit any Hope PSBank agent and make payment for the JAMB e-pin or pay directly via Hope PSBank Digital App or Internet Banking. The e-Pin purchase portal is expected to close on Friday 10th of May.

“Hope PSBank, Nigeria’s premier digital bank is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that cut across the financial market and also provide access to financial services via digital platforms to all cadres of Nigerians,” Igah stated.

Since its inception in 2019, Hope Payment Service Bank, Nigeria’s premier digital bank has continually set the pace for driving financial inclusion, digital economy, and the cashless policy by providing innovative digital banking services.

